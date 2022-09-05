Left Menu

Kazakhstan fights giant wildfire in northern woodland

The fire started on Saturday, the ministry said in a statement, and quickly spread because of hot weather and strong winds. Eleven people have been hurt and one person killed in the fire. In the settlement of Amankaragai, on the edge of the forest, firefighters were hosing down hotspots on Monday amid the debris of burned buildings and vehicles.

A huge wildfire is raging across 106,000 acres (428 square kilometres) of forest in Kazakhstan's northern Kostanay province and hundreds of people have been evacuated from the area, the Central Asian nation's Emergencies Ministry said on Monday. The fire started on Saturday, the ministry said in a statement, and quickly spread because of hot weather and strong winds. Eleven people have been hurt and one person killed in the fire.

In the settlement of Amankaragai, on the edge of the forest, firefighters were hosing down hotspots on Monday amid the debris of burned buildings and vehicles. A prolonged heatwave has also seen wildfires burning across parts of neighbouring Russia since last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

