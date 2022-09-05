World News Roundup: Police hunt two men after knife rampage kills 10 in Canada; Pakistan struggles to avert danger as floods rise, death toll tops 1,300 and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Police hunt two men after knife rampage kills 10 in Canada

Two men suspected of killing 10 people in a stabbing rampage that devastated an indigenous community in Canada were still at large on Monday as police tried to determine a motive for attacks that shocked a nation where mass violence is rare. Police launched a manhunt for Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, after they allegedly stabbed people in 13 different areas across an indigenous community and its surrounding province on Sunday. At least 15 others were wounded.

Pakistan struggles to avert danger as floods rise, death toll tops 1,300

Pakistani authorities are struggling to prevent the country's biggest lake bursting its banks and inundating nearby towns after unprecedented flooding, while the disaster management agency on Monday raised its toll of flood deaths by another 24. Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in Pakistan's northern mountains have brought floods that have affected 33 million people and killed at least 1,314, including 458 children, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Agency said.

Kherson referendum plans paused due to security situation -TASS cites Russian-installed official

A Russian-installed official in Ukraine's Kherson region said on Monday that plans for a referendum on joining Russia had been "paused" due to the security situation, the Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported. Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-appointed military-civilian regional administration, also said the vital Antonivskyi road bridge, which crosses the Dnipro river near Kherson city, was impassable to cars after weeks of Ukrainian shelling.

Liz Truss vows tax cuts after winning vote to be next British PM

Liz Truss will become Britain's next prime minister after winning a leadership race for the governing Conservative party on Monday, vowing to press ahead with promises of tax cuts and to deal with a growing energy crisis. After weeks of an often bad-tempered and divisive leadership contest, Truss, currently the foreign minister, defeated former finance minister Rishi Sunak in a vote of Conservative Party members, winning by 81,326 votes to 60,399.

Kenya's Supreme Court upholds Ruto's presidential victory

Kenya's Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Aug. 9 election of William Ruto as president in a unanimous decision, Chief Justice Martha Koome said, throwing out a petition brought by opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Irish nuns bid to turn their convent green

A centuries-old Irish convent is using green energy and sustainable farming to try to make itself self sufficient in heating and food - and its 29 nuns are encouraging other religious communities to do the same. St. Mary's Abbey in Glencairn, an enclosed order of Trappistine nuns in the southeast of Ireland, has planted 27 acres of bio-energy fuel Miscanthus, an Asian elephant grass, which has replaced oil as its main heat source.

Kyiv claims battlefield gains as Russian gas shutdown hits Europe markets

Ukraine made its boldest claim yet of success on the battlefield in its week-old counter-offensive against Russian forces in the south, while European markets reopened on Monday in free-fall after Russia kept its main gas pipeline to Germany shut. After days of declining to give details about their new offensive, Ukrainian officials posted an image online of three soldiers raising a flag over a town in Kherson province, a southern region occupied by Russia since the war's early days.

South Korea braces for 'very strong' typhoon, businesses curb operations

South Korea raised its typhoon alert to its highest level on Monday as approaching Typhoon Hinnamnor forced flight cancellations, the suspension of some business operations and the closure of schools. Heavy rain and strong wind pounded the south of the country as the typhoon approached from the south at a speed of 33 km per hour (20.5 mph). Hinnamnor is expected to make landfall southwest of the port city of Busan early on Tuesday, after reaching the holiday island of Jeju on Monday.

Serbian PM says willing to compromise during landmark Kosovo visit

Serbia's Ana Brnabic expressed willingness to compromise on Monday during her first visit to Kosovo since becoming prime minister almost five years ago, a day after Germany and France appealed to Serbia and Kosovo to resolve a flare-up in tension. Unrest among Serbs in northern Kosovo over demands for them to use Kosovo documents has raised fears of conflict between the two countries, more than two decades after NATO bombed Serbia to end repression of Kosovo's Albanian majority.

Earthquake in China's Sichuan kills 21, shakes provincial capital

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck China's Sichuan province on Monday, the strongest to hit the region since 2017, killing at least 21 people and shaking the provincial capital of Chengdu and more distant provinces. Some roads and homes near the epicentre were damaged by landslides, while communications were down in at least one area, state television reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)