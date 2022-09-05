Sun flings enormous coronal mass ejection at NASA/ESA spacecraft before Venus flyby

On Sunday, September 4, Solar Orbiter, an ESA/NASA solar observatory, flew by Venus for a gravity-assist manoeuvre that alters the spacecraft's orbit, getting it even closer to the Sun. Ahead of the flyby, the Sun flung an enormous coronal mass ejection (CME) straight at the spacecraft as well as the planet

Luckily, the spacecraft was not impacted by the CME as it is designed to withstand such events and in fact, it can measure violent outbursts from the Sunn. However, CMEs have a tendency of eroding Venus' atmosphere, stripping off gasses as they whoosh by.

"On 30 Aug, a large coronal mass ejection shot from the Sun in the direction of Venus. Not long later, the storm arrived at the second planet from the Sun. As the data continues to come in from Solar Orbiter, this strike reveals why 'in situ' monitoring of space weather and its effects on the bodies, and spacecraft, of the Solar System are so important," the European Space Agency (ESA) said in a statement on Monday.

"Gathering data on events like this is crucial to understanding how they arise, improving our space weather models, forecasts and early-warning systems. Solar Orbiter is providing us with an excellent opportunity to compare our forecasts with real observations and test how well our models and tools perform for these regions," said Alexi Glover, ESA Space Weather Service Coordinator.

Solar Orbiter will make numerous gravity-assist flybys of Venus over the course of its mission to adjust its orbit and come closer to our Star. Sunday's flyby was its third flyby of the planet, which took place on Sunday at 01:26 UTC, when the spacecraft passed 12,500 km from the planet's centre.