Suspects in Canada mass stabbing that killed 10 charged with murder, police say

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 05-09-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 23:27 IST
The suspects in Canada's mass stabbing on Sunday that killed 10 people have been charged with murder but remained at large, police said in an update on Monday.

Police launched a manhunt for Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, after they allegedly stabbed people in 13 different areas across an indigenous community and its surrounding province on Sunday. At least 18 people were wounded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

