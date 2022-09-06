Left Menu

California ISO says forecasted power loads could hit new highs amid heatwave

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2022 05:23 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 05:23 IST
Record-breaking temperatures are leading to high forecasted demand for power in California, which could be the highest since 2006. "Forecasted loads are currently very high today and tomorrow, with Tuesday showing peak demand at 51,145 megawatts (MW), which would set a new record from the previous high of 50,270 MW in 2006," California Independent System Operator (ISO) said in a statement.

An alert urging consumers to reduce their power use is also in effect for Tuesday, making it seven consecutive days the call to cut demand has been issued.

