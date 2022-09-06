Tropical storm Earl expected to become a hurricane on Tuesday - NHC

Tropical Storm Earl is expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The storm was located about 650 miles (1,045 km) south of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 km/h), the NHC added.

