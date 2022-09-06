Left Menu

Tropical storm Earl expected to become a hurricane on Tuesday - NHC

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2022 08:39 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 08:39 IST
Tropical Storm Earl is expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The storm was located about 650 miles (1,045 km) south of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 km/h), the NHC added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

