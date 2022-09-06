Left Menu

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter all set for next flight on Red Planet

Updated: 06-09-2022 10:02 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 10:02 IST
Image Credit: Image Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter is gearing up for its next flight on the Red Planet, which is scheduled for no earlier than Tuesday, September 6.

During the upcoming flight, Flight 31, the tiny rotorcraft will fly for about 56 seconds, covering a distance of 319 ft (97 meters) toward the west to reposition itself.

The previous flight took place late last month when Ingenuity made a short hop after over two months to let the mission team check out the rotorcraft's health and clear off the dust that was settled on its solar panel since Flight 29, which took place on June 11.

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter landed on Mars' Jezero Crater on February 18, 2021, attached to the belly of the Perseverance rover. The helicopter was planned to complete no more than five flights, but it has already completed 30 flights.

The mission teams have also planned a flight-software upgrade that will enable new navigation capabilities so that the tiny helicopter can fly better across the challenging river delta terrain in the months ahead.

(To be updated)

