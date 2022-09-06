Left Menu

Some of the orders are for Metro Rail Electrification in India secured in joint ventures or in consortium.We are pleased with the new order wins secured across our business verticals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2022 10:48 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 10:40 IST
Kalpataru, its intl subsidiaries bag orders worth Rs 1,345 cr
Kalpataru Limited Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on Tuesday said the company and its international subsidiaries have secured new orders worth Rs 1,345 crore.

In a regulatory filing KPTL said, the company and its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 1,345 crore.

The company has bagged the said orders in India and in the overseas market in the transmission and distribution (T&D) business, the filing said.

The filing further said that the orders are for pipeline laying works secured in joint ventures or in consortium. Some of the orders are for Metro Rail Electrification in India secured in joint ventures or in consortium.

''We are pleased with the new order wins secured across our business verticals. The order wins in the T&D and pipeline business help us to further consolidate our order book and establish leadership in key markets,'' said Manish Mohnot, Managing Director & CEO, KPTL.

Mohnot further said that the second metro rail electrification order strengthens the company's railways business in new and emerging infrastructure segments.

''These orders along with the existing order book reaffirm our confidence to achieve targeted growth going forward,'' Mohnot said.

The KPTL is one of the largest specialized Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, oil & gas pipeline, railways and civil infrastructure business.

KPTL is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has global footprints in 67 countries.

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

