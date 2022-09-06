More than 48,000 idols immersed in Mumbai on 6th day of Ganesh festival

More than 48,000 idols of Lord Ganesh were immersed in the sea, ponds and artificial lakes in Mumbai on the sixth day of the Ganpati festival, a civic official said on Tuesday.

The 10-day Ganesh festival commenced on August 31.

On the sixth day of the festivities on Monday, devotees immersed the idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Gauri in the sea at various beaches, ponds and artificial lakes made for the purpose.

Till early Tuesday morning, 48,029 idols were immersed, including 41,340 household idols, 429 sarvajanik (public) idols and 6,260 idols of Goddess Gauri, the official said, adding that no untoward incident was reported.

A maximum of 15,265 household idols were immersed in artificial lakes, he said. On the fifth day of immersion on Sunday, 31,365 Ganesh idols were immersed in the sea and artificial lakes in Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)