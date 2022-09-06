Left Menu

ESA's Mars Express provides closer look at Holden Basin - a barren landscape shaped by water

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 06-09-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 12:53 IST
Image Credit: ESA/DLR/FU Berlin

The above image was taken by the High Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC) onboard the European Space Agency's Mars Express on 24 April 2022. It shows parts of the Holden Basin - part of a region that is a high-ranking target in the search for ancient life on the Red Planet.

The Holden Basin is part of the Uzboi-Ladon-Morava (ULM) outflow system that may have once drained up to 9% of the Martian surface.

It lies near the 140-km wide Holder Crater, which formed when Mars was hit by a space rock; the material that was ejected during the impact filled the basin, which is itself a much older impact crater. As the crater shows no evidence that significant amounts of water flowed through it, it very likely formed after the ULM system had mostly dried out, according to ESA.

"The complex history of the ULM outflow system makes it an interesting target to explore in more detail with Mars orbiters and rovers. Our experience on Earth tells us that where there is water, there is life: could the same have been true billions of years ago on Mars? ESA said in a statement.

Mars Express has been exploring the Martian atmosphere and surface from polar orbit since its arrival at the Red Planet in 2003. The primary objective of this mission is to search for sub-surface water, which could exist in the form of underground rivers, pools, aquifers or permafrost.

The spacecraft's High Resolution Stereo Camera has revealed much about the planet's diverse surface features.

