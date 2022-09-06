Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes Hindu Kush region, Afghanistan - EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 13:01 IST
- Country:
- Afghanistan
An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck near the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 86 km (53.4 miles) and occurred about 164 km east of Kunduz, EMSC said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hindu
- Afghanistan
- Kunduz
- EMSC
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hindu man faces blasphemy charges in Pakistan: Report
Hindu sanitation worker arrested in Pakistan over alleged blasphemy
Hindu sanitation worker arrested in Pakistan over alleged blasphemy
Hindu sanitation worker arrested in Pakistan over alleged blasphemy
Raj Thackeray backs Nupur Sharma, questions 'no action against Owaisi brother' for remarks on Hindu gods