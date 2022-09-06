Sinuous Ridge Materials in Mars' Reuyl Crater: Check out this pic by HiRISE camera

This picture, captured by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera on board the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, shows some interesting erosional signs in the Reuyl Crater of Mars.

An inverted channel system, possibly ponded toward the southwest, is also visible in this HiRISE observation. The picture dates back to 2014 and was snapped when the spacecraft was flying at an altitude of 265 km.

According to the Lunar and Planetary Laboratory, the University of Arizona, the operator of the HiRISE camera, the interesting erosional signs in this observation will make for a good comparison with other intracrater fans and fluvial sedimentary landforms.

"As we've learned recently, it's possible that perhaps a fluid was in part of this crater, as is hypothesized for Gale Crater where Curiosity is exploring," says the image description on the University of Arizona's site for HiRISE.

The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter has been studying the planet's atmosphere and terrain from orbit since 2006. HiRISE, the most powerful camera ever sent to another planet, is one of the six instruments onboard the spacecraft. It operates in visible wavelengths, the same as human eyes, but with a telescopic lens that produces images at resolutions never before seen in planetary exploration missions.

Earlier this year, NASA extended MRO's mission, giving the spacecraft more time to explore the Red Planet. During the extended period, it will study the evolution of Mars' surface, ices, active geology, and atmosphere and climate. In addition, the spacecraft will continue to provide important data relay service to other Mars missions.