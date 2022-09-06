Russia says Ukraine fired 20 shells at Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in last 24 hours

Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday said Ukraine had fired 20 artillery shells on the town of Enerhodar and the area around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant over the last 24 hours. Three shells landed on the territory of the nuclear power station, including one that exploded near power unit No. 2, it said in its daily military briefing.

Radiation levels at the site, Europe's largest nuclear facility, remained normal, it added. Reuters was unable to verify the reports.

