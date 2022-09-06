Punjab govt keen to set up film, entertainment city: Minister

The Punjab government is keen to set up north India's first film and entertainment city in the state, Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora said on Tuesday. He said this will provide a platform for the Punjabi film and music industry in India and abroad. Arora, who visited Ramoji Film City and Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad along with a delegation to study their infrastructure and concept in detail, said the state government has envisaged establishing a state-of-the-art film and entertainment city at a place suitable for the entertainment industry. In a statement here, the minister said the wonderful landscape of Punjab was always in demand by the film industry but the lack of required infrastructure has created a void.

''The state being blessed with the natural beauty, also known for its rich culture and heritage, has enough potential to satiate the cameras,'' said Arora. Sharing the feedback of entertainment experts from Hyderabad, Arora said Punjab with two international airports, best road connectivity especially to every village of the state, rail connectivity and modern lifestyle, would act like a magnet for Hollywood, Bollywood, Pollywood and Tollywood. The delegation on its one-day study tour asked the industry experts of South India to chalk out a draft plan for setting up a film and entertainment city as per the modern requirements of the industry.

