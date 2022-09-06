NASA spacecraft captures spectacular sunrise at Mars' Jezero crater

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has captured this beautiful sunrise at Jezero crater, the landing site of the rover. This image was acquired on September 4, 2022 (Sol 548) by the Left Navigation Camera (Navcam) onboard the spacecraft.

Located up high on the rover's mast, there are two color stereo Navigation Cameras, or Navcams, that help engineers drive the rover safely around the Red Planet.

Perseverance launched on an Atlas V-541 rocket on July 30, 2020, and landed at the Jezero Crater on February 18, 2021. NASA chose Jezero Crater as the landing site for the car-sized rover because scientists believe that it was once flooded with water and was home to an ancient river delta. The crater is 28 miles (45 kilometres) wide and lies to the north of the Martian equator, in the Isidis Planitia region.

According to the agency, more than 3.5 billion years ago, river channels spilled over the Jezero Crater wall and created a lake. Scientists see evidence that water carried clay minerals from the surrounding area into the crater lake. Conceivably, microbial life could have lived there during one or more of these wet times. If so, signs of their remains might be found in lakebed or shoreline sediments.

NASA's Perseverance mission is the first to collect and cache Martian rock and regolith (broken rock and dust). So far, the rover has collected 12 rock core samples at different sites around the planet's Jezero Crater. The agency plans to return the scientifically selected samples to Earth as part of the Mars Sample Return Program a campaign which includes contributions from the European Space Agency (ESA).

The Martian soil and rock samples are expected to arrive on Earth in 2033, which will then be examined by scientists across the world using sophisticated instruments too large and too complex to send to the planet.