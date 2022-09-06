Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Chile's Antofagasta region – EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 18:59 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck the Antofagasta region in Chile on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC)said.
The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.71 miles), EMSC said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
