Left Menu

Delhi: Dy CM Sisodia approves road redevelopment projects worth Rs 13.66 cr

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has approved various road redevelopment projects worth Rs 13.66 crore for northwest part of the city that will cover a total 16.22km stretch.Under the projects, nine roads in Pitampura and 12 in Rohini sectors 3, 5, 6 and 7 will be redeveloped and strengthened by the public works department.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 19:26 IST
Delhi: Dy CM Sisodia approves road redevelopment projects worth Rs 13.66 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has approved various road redevelopment projects worth Rs 13.66 crore for northwest part of the city that will cover a total 16.22km stretch.

Under the projects, nine roads in Pitampura and 12 in Rohini sectors 3, 5, 6 and 7 will be redeveloped and strengthened by the public works department. “Due to increase in traffic and completion of more than their useful lifespan period, these roads have deteriorated at various places and quality of the surface has worsened. Taking cognizance of the condition of roads, PWD officials have been asked to begin the strengthening of roads in Pitampura and Rohini immediately,” Sisodia said. Sisodia, who is also the PWD minister, added that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government is determined to provide safe and pleasant commuting experience to all in Delhi. For this PWD is continuously getting the roads of the national capital assessed by experts and initiating projects to strengthen them, he said. Sisodia directed the officials to expedite the work of road strengthening projects and ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the common public during the construction work. Under this project, along with strengthening of roads, the PWD will also have to ensure maintenance and upkeep of pavements, central verges and service lanes of the entire road stretch, including other allied works such as lane marking, white washing of parapet walls/railing, etc. The said project will not only provide better commuting experience but will also improve inter-connectivity in the area and save time, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022