CII to roll out Coimbatore NXT on Sep 12

The Confederation of Indian Industry would launch Coimbatore NXT next week, an initiative aimed at making the city most vibrant economic destinations in the country, a top official of the industry body said on Tuesday.

The Coimbatore NXT initiative would be launched on September 12 in the presence of senior government officials and industrialists to strengthen the local industries besides helping them to grow, CII Coimbatore zone chairman S Prasanth said.

Talking to reporters, he said the Coimbatore NXT would also work towards attracting investments in traditional and sun rise sectors, besides nurturing start-ups.

Coimbatore NXT would be a continuous and progressive multi-year initiative. It would aim to capture and capitalise on the fullest potential of our region, CII Coimbatore zone past chairman Arjun Prakash said.

