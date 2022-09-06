Left Menu

Light rain in Odisha, threat of new low-pressure area looms

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-09-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 20:18 IST
Parts of Odisha received light to moderate rain on Tuesday as a new low pressure area is expected to form over Bay of Bengal in the next few days.

A cyclonic circulation may take shape over the east-central Bay of Bengal around Thursday. Under its influence, the formation of a low pressure area is likely over west-central Bay during the subsequent 48 hours, the Met office said.

Koraput in southern Odisha recorded 51 mm of rain, followed by 18.2 mm in Bolangir and 14 mm in Jajpur, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

Light rain was experienced in Jharsuguda, Nabarangpur, Jagatsinghpur and Bhubaneswar.

The Met issued a yellow alert of heavy rain in some places across of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Koraput and Rayagada on Wednesday.

Torrential rain was also likely in parts of the state over the subsequent three days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

