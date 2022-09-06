Left Menu

48,787 idols immersed in Mumbai in two days

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-09-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 20:24 IST
As many as 48,787 idols of Lord Ganesh were immersed in the sea, ponds and artificial lakes in Mumbai on the sixth and seventh days of the festival, a civic official said on Tuesday.

A total of 48,029 idols were immersed on the sixth day on Monday and 758 on the seventh day on Tuesday till 6 PM, the official said.

Of the 758 idols, 716 were of household Ganapati, 20 of Sarvajanik (public) Ganapati and 22 were of goddess Gauri.

According to the official, of the 236 idols immersed in artificial lakes, 222 were of household Ganapati, six of Sarvajanik Ganpati and eight of goddess Gauri. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's additional commissioner Ashwini Bhide on Tuesday visited and reviewed the immersion arrangements for the Anant Chaturdashi day (September 9), the last day of the ten-day festival, at various sea-fronts in the city.

On the sixth day of the festivities on Monday, devotees immersed the idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Gauri in the sea at various beaches, ponds and artificial lakes.

Till early Tuesday morning, 48,029 idols were immersed, including 41,340 household idols, 429 sarvajanik (public) idols and 6,260 idols of Goddess Gauri, the official had said, adding that no untoward incident was reported.

A maximum of 15,265 household idols were immersed in artificial lakes, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

