A giant space tarantula? Feast your eyes on this mesmerizing picture by Webb - world's most powerful space telescope

The NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope, the world's most powerful space telescope, has captured yet another mesmerizing picture of the cosmos. This latest picture by Webb shows thousands of never-before-seen young stars in a stellar nursery called 30 Doradus, also known as the Tarantula Nebula.

At only 161,000 light-years away in the neighbouring galaxy Large Magellanic Cloud, Tarantula Nebula is one of the largest located close to the Milky Way. The nebula gets its name from its dusty filaments and has long been a favourite for astronomers studying star formation

The Webb image of the Tarantula Nebula not only shows stars but also reveals distant background galaxies, as well as the detailed structure and composition of the nebula's gas and dust.

Using three of Webb's high-resolution infrared instruments on the Tarantula, astronomers captured different views of the nebula, each highlighting different features.

Near-Infrared Camera(NIRCam)

Webb's NIRCam image features bright, hot features, like the sparkling cluster of massive young stars, and the bright star to their upper left. The most active region appears to sparkle with massive young, emerging stars, appearing pale blue, while scattered red points indicate stars that are still enshrouded in dust.

Image: Tarantula Nebula - NIRCam / Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI

Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI)

In this view from Webb's MIRI, the cooler gas takes the spotlight. Much of the nebula takes on a ghostly appearance in the mid-infrared and the previously hidden bubbles and dust-embedded stars emerge. A particularly prominent, spherically shaped bubble also appears in the MIRI image just to the right of the now-darkened central star cluster.

Image: Tarantula Nebula - MIRI / Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI