NDMC special meeting Wednesday to approve proposal of renaming Rajpath

Also, Teen Murti Teen Murti Chowk was changed to Teen Murti Haifa Chowk in 2018.There have been several proposals to rename Akbar Road, but nothing has been done yet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 20:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The New Delhi Municipal Council will hold a special meeting on Wednesday to approve a proposal of renaming Rajpath as Kartavya Path, civic functionaries said on Tuesday.

They said that the proposal has been received from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and this will be placed before the Council in the special meeting.

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) vice chairman Satish Upadhyay said, ''The special meeting of the civic body will begin at 11 am and will approve the proposal to change the name of the Rajpath to Kartavya Path.'' He said a notification in this regard will also be issued after the proposal is passed by the NDMC. Following approval, the entire stretch and area from the Netaji statue at India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as Kartavya Path, he said.

Rajpath was known as Kingsway during British Rule.

In 2015, the name of the road on which the prime minister's residence is located was changed from Race Course Road to Lok Kalyan Marg. The same year, Aurangzeb Road was renamed A P J Abdul Kalam Road.

In 2017, Dalhousie Road was renamed Dara Shikoh Road. Also, Teen Murti Teen Murti Chowk was changed to Teen Murti Haifa Chowk in 2018.

There have been several proposals to rename Akbar Road, but nothing has been done yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

