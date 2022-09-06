Left Menu

Maha: Woman swept away in swollen stream amid rains in Latur

A 46-year-old woman and her horse were swept away in flood waters amid heavy rains in Maharashtras Latur district, an official said on Tuesday.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 06-09-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 20:55 IST
Maha: Woman swept away in swollen stream amid rains in Latur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 46-year-old woman and her horse were swept away in flood waters amid heavy rains in Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Halgara village of Nilanga tehsil, where streams were swollen due to heavy rains on Monday evening, he said.

Salia Mujayatula Maujan was returning to her house with the horse around 6 pm, when she was swept away in the floods, head constable Vishwanath Dongare of Aurad Shahajani police station said. The search operation could not be conducted due to poor lighting at night, and the body was recovered with the help of the NRDF on Tuesday, he said.

The woman's body was found in the silt of a small stream in Halgara area and was handed over the family after post-mortem, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022