Maha: Woman swept away in swollen stream amid rains in Latur

A 46-year-old woman and her horse were swept away in flood waters amid heavy rains in Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Halgara village of Nilanga tehsil, where streams were swollen due to heavy rains on Monday evening, he said.

Salia Mujayatula Maujan was returning to her house with the horse around 6 pm, when she was swept away in the floods, head constable Vishwanath Dongare of Aurad Shahajani police station said. The search operation could not be conducted due to poor lighting at night, and the body was recovered with the help of the NRDF on Tuesday, he said.

The woman's body was found in the silt of a small stream in Halgara area and was handed over the family after post-mortem, he added.

