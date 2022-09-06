Nine properties in MCD’s Rohini Zone attached for property tax default: Official

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) authorities have taken a strict action against property tax defaulters, and nine properties in its Rohini Zone were on Tuesday attached for defaulting, an official said.

The owners of these properties have a total accumulated due tax worth Rs 80 lakh, the MCD said in a statement.

Property tax department of the Rohini Zone was pursuing these cases for a long time and had sent many notices under appropriate sections of Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, in the past. But these notices were "not taken seriously" by the property owners, the statement said.

The property tax department has taken action after giving "sufficient opportunity to the defaulters" to pay their outstanding tax. After the due process, the MCD has taken action of attaching properties, under section 158 of the DMC Act, it said.

"The property tax department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi today attached nine properties in Budh Vihar area of the Rohini Zone for defaulting," the civic body said.

If a property owner fails to clear property tax dues, then appropriate action as per the DMC Act will be taken. MCD requests all property owners to be responsible citizens and clear their tax dues in time so that better civic facilities can be provided to citizens, the statement said.

