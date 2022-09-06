Left Menu

Telangana minister Rama Rao lays foundation for solar-roofed cycling track in Hyd

It would be completed before the next summer, he said.Observing that it is not just a cycling track, he said 16 MW electricity would be produced by the shaded solar panels installed on the 23 km-long track.He said 24x7 CCTV surveillance would be in place along the track to ensure safety.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-09-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 21:27 IST
Telangana minister Rama Rao lays foundation for solar-roofed cycling track in Hyd
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@KTRTRS)
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao on Tuesday laid the foundation for a solar-roofed cycling track in Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is developing the 23-km cycling track along the service road of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) between Nanakramguda to Telangana State Police Academy and from Narsingi to Kollur, the minister's official twitter account said.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said the 23 km-long track would be built in the first phase of the project. It would be completed before the next summer, he said.

Observing that it is not just a cycling track, he said 16 MW electricity would be produced by the shaded solar panels installed on the 23 km-long track.

He said 24x7 CCTV surveillance would be in place along the track to ensure safety. Food kiosks, toilets, cycle parking docks, cycle repairing stations and also first aid centres would also be arranged, he said.

Cycle rental stations where cycles would be available for a nominal rent are also being planned, he said.

Rama Rao also said tourism would be promoted in the region as the Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar reservoirs and Anantagiri hills there have lot of tourism potential.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022