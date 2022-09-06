Galactic collision provides new clues on why galaxies stop forming stars

A huge collision between two galaxies six billion years ago has provided a new possible explanation for why galaxies stop forming stars.

According to researchers, the cold gas that coalesces to form stars might escape from galaxies by several means - blown away by black holes or supernovae or galaxies simply quiet down when they run out of the star-forming raw materials.

Looking for examples of galaxies that recently shut off star formation, a team including Pitt astronomers used the Sloan Digital Sky Survey - one of the largest and most detailed astronomical surveys ever - along with observations from the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) and found just such a post-starburst galaxy seven billion light years away that still showed signs of available star-forming fuel.

Using the Hubble Space Telescope, the researchers spotted a distinctive 'tail' of gas extending from the galaxy. From that unusual feature, the team reconstructed the galaxies' collision and the tremendous gravitational force that tore apart stars and flung a stream of gas hundreds of thousands of light years away - a distance more than two Milky Ways laid end to end.

"That was the smoking gun. We were all so struck by it. You just don't see this much gas this far away from the galaxy," said David Setton, a sixth-year physics and astronomy PhD student in the Kenneth P. Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences. Setton also discovered that the post-merger galaxy looked surprisingly normal.

Once the tail fades in a few hundred million years, it may look just like any other dead galaxy - further suggesting that the process could be more common than it appears, something the team is following up now with another survey, the researchers said.

In addition to providing clues for how the universe became the way it is, Setton said such collisions reflect one possibility for the future of our home galaxy.

The team reported their results in the Astrophysical Journal Letters on August 30.