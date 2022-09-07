Canada urges residents to shelter after possible sighting of stabbing suspect

Canadian authorities urged residents of the James Smith Cree Nation to remain indoors on Tuesday after reports of a possible sighting of the suspect in a weekend stabbing spree that left 10 people dead and shocked a country where mass violence is rare. CBC News reported a heavy police presence on the indigenous reserve in Saskatchewan, about 320 km (200 miles) south of the provincial capital of Regina, as the manhunt for the suspect entered its third day.

But hours later, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said investigators had determined that the suspect, Myles Sanderson, 30, was "not located in the community" of the reserve and that authorities were continuing to search for him. Sanderson remained at large and possibly injured, police said after investigators on Monday found his older brother, Damien Sanderson, 31, dead in a grassy area of the James Smith Cree Nation.

The two brothers are suspected of killing 10 people and wounding 18 others in a stabbing rampage Sunday in the James Smith Cree reserve and nearby village of Weldon, roiling an indigenous community of 3,400 people in one of the deadliest attacks in Canada's modern history.

