Rain havoc: Bengaluru slowly returning to normalcy

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-09-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 13:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Parts of Bengaluru that were battered by torrential rains for the last couple of days appeared to be slowly returning to normalcy with floodwaters by and large receding in some areas.

According to official sources, most parts of the waterlogged roads have been cleared, while work is on for removing water in some of the worst hit areas that were inundated, amid some respite from rains.

Traffic is almost returning to near-usual levels, and things may get back to normal very soon, they hoped.

Bengaluru traffic police have issued an advisory regarding waterlogging near 'Eco Space' on the Outer Ring Road among other areas.

Also, the city's Cauvery water supply is said to have resumed to a large extent, after the supply was hit in some areas because of flooding at a pumping station in T K Halli, officials said.

Meanwhile, Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) are meeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday to assess the extent of damage suffered in the state due to floods in the months of July and August.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

