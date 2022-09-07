An unusual globular cluster shines in this Hubble image: Take a look

This image from NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows an unusual globular cluster named Palomar 2, which is part of a group of 15 globulars known as the Palomar clusters. The glittering Hubble view of Palomar 2 shows the cluster in a way that could not be captured from smaller or ground-based telescopes.

Palomar 2 is unusual in more than one way. Firstly, it is the only globular cluster which is visible in this part of the sky, the northern constellation of Auriga (The Charioteer). Globular clusters orbit the centre of a galaxy in the same way that satellites circle around the Earth, which means that they normally lie closer to the galactic centre than we do, and so we almost always see them in the same region of the sky.

However, Palomar 2 is around five times further away from the centre of the Milky Way than other clusters. This globular cluster also lies in the opposite direction - further out than Earth - and so it is classed as an "outer halo" globular.

Palomar 2's brightness also makes it unusual. It is veiled by a mask of dust which dampens the apparent brightness of the stars within it, making it appear as a very faint burst of stars

Palomar clusters were discovered in survey plates from the first Palomar Observatory Sky Survey quite late - in the 1950s - because they are so faint - each is either extremely remote, very heavily hidden behind blankets of dust, or has a very small number of remaining stars.