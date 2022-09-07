Left Menu

An unusual globular cluster shines in this Hubble image: Take a look

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 07-09-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 14:07 IST
An unusual globular cluster shines in this Hubble image: Take a look
Image Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA

This image from NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows an unusual globular cluster named Palomar 2, which is part of a group of 15 globulars known as the Palomar clusters. The glittering Hubble view of Palomar 2 shows the cluster in a way that could not be captured from smaller or ground-based telescopes.

Palomar 2 is unusual in more than one way. Firstly, it is the only globular cluster which is visible in this part of the sky, the northern constellation of Auriga (The Charioteer). Globular clusters orbit the centre of a galaxy in the same way that satellites circle around the Earth, which means that they normally lie closer to the galactic centre than we do, and so we almost always see them in the same region of the sky.

However, Palomar 2 is around five times further away from the centre of the Milky Way than other clusters. This globular cluster also lies in the opposite direction - further out than Earth - and so it is classed as an "outer halo" globular.

Palomar 2's brightness also makes it unusual. It is veiled by a mask of dust which dampens the apparent brightness of the stars within it, making it appear as a very faint burst of stars

Palomar clusters were discovered in survey plates from the first Palomar Observatory Sky Survey quite late - in the 1950s - because they are so faint - each is either extremely remote, very heavily hidden behind blankets of dust, or has a very small number of remaining stars.

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022