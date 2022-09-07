NDMC passes proposal, Rajpath to be called 'Kartavya Path' now

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday approved a proposal to rename Rajpath as 'Kartavya Path'.

A special meeting of the NDMC presided over by Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi was held here. Lekhi, who is also a member of the NDMC, said the proposal was approved during the meeting.

''We have approved the proposal to rename Rajpath as Kartavya Path in the special council meeting today,'' Lekhi said.

NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay said the proposal was received from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

He said now the entire stretch and the area from the Netaji statue at India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as 'Kartavya Path'.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the member of NDMC, was not present in the meeting. The civic body later released the resolution that was passed in the meeting to rename Rajpath.

''NDMC council has resolved the renaming of Rajpath and Central Vista Lawns as Kartavya Path in a special meeting held at Council Room Palika Kendra , New Delhi today (Wednesday),'' the resolution read.

The resolution also stated that the department concerned may initiate further necessary action such as changing of names on boards and signages, on the decision taken by the Council.

Rajpath was known as Kingsway during British Rule.

In his Independence Day speech this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the abolition of symbols related to colonial mindset.

Modi has stressed on the importance of everyone fulfilling their duties in the 25 years leading to 2047 when India will be celebrating 100 years of Independence.

Both these factors can be seen behind the name 'Kartavya Path', officials said, adding ''this is also a message to the ruling class that the era of rulers and subjects is over''.

In 2015, the name of the road on which the prime minister's residence is located was changed from Race Course Road to Lok Kalyan Marg.

The same year, Aurangzeb Road was renamed as A P J Abdul Kalam Road. In 2017, Dalhousie Road was renamed as Dara Shikoh Road.

Also, the name of Teen Murti Chowk was changed to Teen Murti Haifa Chowk in 2018.

There have been several proposals to rename Akbar Road, but no decision has been taken yet. The revamped Central Vista Avenue will be inaugurated by the prime minister on September 8.

The Avenue will have state-wise food stalls, red granite walkways with greenery all around, vending zones, parking lots and round-the-clock security.

However, food will not be allowed on the lawns between India Gate and Man Singh Road.

The stretch will reopen for public from September 9 after remaining closed for 20 months.

