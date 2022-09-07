Astronomers map massive stars' blasts hitting Orion's Sword in unprecedented detail

Astronomers have captured the most detailed and complete images ever taken of the irradiated neutral zone where the famed Orion constellation gets zapped with ultraviolet (UV) radiation from massive young stars.

The zone, called a Photo-Dissociation Region (PDR), is located in the Orion Bar within the Orion Nebula, the closest large star-forming region to Earth.

The Orion Nebula is found in the middle of the sword hanging from Orion's belt. Due to its proximity to the Earth, the Orion Nebula's PDR is an ideal place to find clues as to how stars and planets are created.

"It was thrilling being the first, together with my colleagues of the 'PDRs4All' James Webb Space Telescope team," said Carlos Alvarez, a staff astronomer at Keck Observatory and co-author of the study.

To probe Orion's PDR, the "PDRs4All" James Webb Space Telescope team used the W. M. Keck Observatory's second generation Near-Infrared Camera (NIRC2) in combination with the Keck II telescope's adaptive optics system. Together, the instruments obtain very sharp images at near-infrared wavelengths.

The team imaged the region with such extreme detail that the researchers were able to spatially resolve and distinguish the Orion Bar's different substructures including proplyds that formed as starlight blasted and sculpted the nebula's mixture of gas and dust.

These new observations from Keck have informed plans for Webb observations of the Orion Bar, which is among the latter's targets and is expected to be observed in the coming weeks.

"JWST will be able to dive deeper into the Orion Bar and other PDRs, and Keck will be instrumental in validating JWST's early science results. Together, the two telescopes can provide unique insight into the characteristics of the gas and chemical composition of PDRs, which will help us understand the nature of these fascinating star-blasted regions," Alvarez said.

For the unversed, the James Webb Space Telescope is the world's largest and most powerful space telescope designed to solve mysteries in our solar system look beyond to distant worlds around other stars, and probe the mysterious universe. The space-based telescope began its science operations on July 12, 2022.