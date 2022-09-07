Bengaluru rains: Floating luxury cars, biz executives on tractors rush to safety

Some of the top business executives residing in 'Epsilon', a gated community in North Bengaluru, had never dreamt that they would get a ''feel of Venice'' in their locality.

Several tycoons got stranded in their own homes due to flooding triggered by two-days of heavy rains, which also threw life out of gear in several parts of the city, particularly information technology corridor and arterial roads.

Home to billionaires, the starting price of a villa in Epsilon is at least Rs 10 crore. However, the eye catching locality near Nagawara itself turned into an extension of the Nagawara lake during the deluge.

High end cars were submerged, household belongings washed away, and the dwellers of this posh locality near Manyata Techpark rode on tractors and boats with families to their safety.

Vinod Kaushik, CEO of a construction startup had to evacuate his house with his family in a tractor.

Another evacuee was Meena Girisaballa, the Founder and the CEO of PurpleFront Technologies.

She rued that the entire gated property was flooded as the stormwater drain gushed into their homes.

The trouble was not limited to Epsilon. Many other houses were flooded, cars and vehicles were submerged and people had to flee leaving behind their belongings as water gushed into their dwellings.

