World News Roundup: Pakistan looks 'like a sea' after floods, PM says, as 18 more die; No kerosene, no food, Sri Lanka's fishermen say and more

Pakistan looks 'like a sea' after floods, PM says, as 18 more die

Parts of Pakistan seemed "like a sea", Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday, after visiting some of the flood-hit areas that cover as much as a third of the South Asian nation, where 18 more deaths took the toll from days of rain to 1,343. As many as 33 million of a population of 220 million have been affected in a disaster blamed on climate change that has left hundreds of thousands homeless and caused losses of at least $10 billion, officials estimate.

No kerosene, no food, Sri Lanka's fishermen say

As the sun rose over Sri Lanka one morning in late August, around a dozen fishermen were laying out their nets on a beach in Mannar, a small island just off the country's northwestern coast, the start of the day's work. But many other fishermen in the community are unable to go to sea at all, crippled by the country's devastating economic crisis, the worst it has faced since independence in 1948.

Canadian manhunt for suspect in deadly stabbings stretches into 4th day

Canadian police searched into a fourth day on Wednesday for the remaining suspect in a stabbing spree in which 10 people were killed in and around an indigenous community, rattling a country unaccustomed to acts of mass violence. Myles Sanderson, 30, whose brother and accused accomplice was himself found slain a day after Sunday's attacks in Saskatchewan province, was briefly believed to have resurfaced on Tuesday in the vicinity of the rampage, about 320 km (200 miles) north of the provincial capital of Regina.

Putin casts doubt over Ukraine grain deal and gas supplies to Europe

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he wanted to discuss reopening a U.N.-brokered deal that allows Ukraine to export its grain via the Black Sea and threatened to halt all energy supplies to Europe if Brussels caps the price of Russian gas. In a combative speech to an economic forum in Russia's Far East region, Putin made little reference to his invasion of Ukraine but said in answer to a question that Russia would not lose the war and had strengthened its sovereignty and influence.

EU plans to cap Russian gas price as Putin threatens supply halt

The European Union proposed a price cap on Russian gas on Wednesday hours after President Vladimir Putin threatened to halt all supplies if they took such a step, raising the risk of rationing in some of the world's richest countries this winter. The escalating standoff threatens to send sky-high European gas prices higher still, adding to already eyewatering bills EU governments are paying to stop their energy providers collapsing and prevent cash-strapped customers freezing in the cold months ahead.

PM Truss says Britain needs strong government, not new election

British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday the British people wanted a government to tackle problems rather than have another national election. After being appointed as Britain's new leader by the governing Conservative Party, an opposition Labour Party said she should go to the public so voters could determine the country's leader.

China clears roads to earthquake epicentre, death toll rises to 74

China has reopened roads leading to the epicentre of Monday's 6.8 magnitude earthquake in the southwestern province of Sichuan and traffic has resumed, state media reported on Wednesday, while the death toll has risen to 74. In addition, a total of 259 people were injured in the disaster and 26 remained missing as of Tuesday night, the People's Daily reported.

Israeli troops kill West Bank Palestinians in disputed circumstances

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian during a raid in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday in what the army described as return fire against an attacker but which his family called an unprovoked shooting. The Islamic Jihad militant group, a focus of an Israeli crackdown in the West Bank, claimed Tayeh as a member and said he had died "during clashes". It did not elaborate.

Once far-right pariah, Sweden Democrats eye kingmaker role

Once shunned by mainstream parties, the anti-immigration, far-right Sweden Democrats look poised to be main power brokers on Sunday, embraced by a right-wing opposition that has come to see them as key to ending nearly a decade of Social Democrat rule. Its leader Jimmie Akesson's nationalist views and call to "make Sweden good again" coincide with populist gains elsewhere in Europe and the United States and appeal to some voters who relate to his image of a Sweden weighed down by migrants.

Top Iraq court says it cannot dissolve parliament as stalemate continues

Iraq's top court ruled on Wednesday it could not dissolve parliament, a key demand by powerful cleric Moqtada al-Sadr and his millions of followers and an important sticking point in a power struggle that caused bloody clashes in Baghdad last month. The Federal Supreme Court said in a statement parliament must dissolve itself if it is deemed to have not performed its duties. Iraq's parliament is a powerful body that chooses a president and prime minister and must approve all laws.

