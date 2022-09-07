Hurricane Earl to strengthen further, bring rip currents along U.S. coast
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-09-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 20:31 IST
- Country:
- United States
Earl is forecast to strengthen into a major hurricane later this week, bringing dangerous surf and rip current conditions over the eastern U.S. coastline for the next few days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.
The hurricane was now about 460 miles south of Bermuda, packing maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China reports 1,895 new COVID cases for August 22 vs 1,985 a day earlier
Nearly 1,000 children killed or injured in Ukraine: UNICEF
It is still too early to compare Babar with one of all time greats Virat: Wasim Akram
Adani group stocks fall; Adani Power, Adani Wilmar decline nearly 5 pc
Nearly two-thirds of Europe facing drought or drought risk