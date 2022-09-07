Hurricane Earl to strengthen further, bring rip currents along U.S. coast

Earl is forecast to strengthen into a major hurricane later this week, bringing dangerous surf and rip current conditions over the eastern U.S. coastline for the next few days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

The hurricane was now about 460 miles south of Bermuda, packing maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

