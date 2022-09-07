Left Menu

3 men die of electrocution in outer Delhi farmhouse
Three men died of electrocution on Wednesday morning after an iron trolley which they were using to trim leaves of trees at a farm house in outer Delhi came in contact with a high tension wire, police said.

Two of them, Faizan and Suhail, both 19 years old, of Kithor village of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, came in direct touch with the high tension wire, while a third, Jubair, 23, also a resident of the same village, died rescuing them.

The workers were hired by one Sandeep, a resident of Rohini, to work the garden at the Auchandi village farmhouse used for hosting wedding functions, police said.

Bawana Police Station in the outer north district was informed that three people were killed by electrocution at Maya Mahal in Auchandi village. Police said that the iron trolley used in trimming leaves was about 13.9 ft in height and touched an overhead wire with 11,000 volt current flowing through it.

When they reached the spot, they found three bodies in charred condition in the left corner of the main entrance of the farmhouse, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said two of the victims were trimming the tree leaves using the iron trolley, which came in contact with the high tension wire, electrocuting them instantly.

The third, who was digging the field nearby to plant trees came to their rescue, but he too was electrocuted, Yadav said.

The farmhouse is owned by one Bobby Maan, a resident of Prahladpur village, he added.

''The spot has been examined by a Crime team composed of forensic experts. All three bodies have been shifted to MV Hospital and legal action is being taken accordingly,'' the DCP said.

