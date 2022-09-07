Punjab offers 1,000 acres land in Fatehgarh Sahib for textile park

The Punjab government has offered 1,000 acres of land in Fatehgarh Sahib district to set up a textile park under PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks (PM MITRA) scheme.

In a letter to Union Textile Minister Piyush Goyal, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed the desire for setting up this ambitious project on the sacred land of Fatehgarh Sahib. He said that once commissioned, this project will make Punjab a 'textile hub' of the country. Likewise, Mann said this project will also put the state in the orbit of a high growth trajectory of industrial growth.

The chief minister asserted that the ambitious scheme will help attract investments on one hand and open new vistas of employment for the youth on the other. He said the government of India approved the scheme for setting up seven textile parks across the country in partnership with the interested state governments. Mann informed the Union Minister that under this scheme, the state government is ready for setting up Textile Park at Fatehgarh Sahib.

He said all environmental clearances and norms as fixed by Centre and state pollution control boards will be adhered to while setting up this mega integrated textile region and apparel park. He asserted that one of the basic requirements for the project is that the interested state government should have ready availability of contiguous and encumbrance-free land parcels of 1,000 acres for this project. The state government has already identified land parcels in Fatehgarh Sahib for the project, Mann said, adding all the necessary requirements will be fulfilled for setting up this project at the earliest.

In July, the state government scrapped the proposed textile park project at the site near the Mattewara forest area in Ludhiana over environmental concerns. PTI CHS VSD BAL BAL

