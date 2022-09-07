Punjab govt to hold investment summit in Feb 2023

The Punjab government will hold an investment summit in February next year in order to attract more investments in the state.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday gave approval for organising the 'Punjab Investment Summit' in February 2023.

Chairing a meeting of Invest Punjab, the state government's investment promotion agency, the chief minister said the summit will go a long way in ensuring holistic industrial development of the state to propel it into the orbit of high growth trajectory, according to an official release.

He asked Invest Punjab to make optimum use of this platform to project the state as the preferred investment destination among the domestic and global investors.

Mann said it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that during the current government, the state has attracted investment worth Rs 21,000 crore in the last five months.

Mann said this investment will open new employment avenues for around 93,000 youth across the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)