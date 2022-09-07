Delhi LG inaugurates Asita East project on River Yamuna

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday inaugurated the Asita East project on Yamuna river which aims at restoring ecological character of the flood plains and provide breathable public green space, the DDA said.

The project is spread over 197 hectares of land, out of which 90 hectares is with Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the remaining falls under the jurisdiction of Uttar Pradesh's irrigation department, it said in a statement.

The project aims at ''restoring ecological character of the flood plains and provide breathable public green space'', the urban body said.

Vikas Marg forms the southern edge, Pushta Road, the eastern edge and River Yamuna flows towards its west. The 90 hectares of land under DDA, located adjacent to Vikas Marg, was inaugurated and opened to the people.

Saxena underlined the importance of Delhi reclaiming its green spaces and appeal to the residents of the city to come forward and play the role of a proactive stakeholder in making the city's air, water and environment pollution free.

Recounting the recent initiatives taken by the DDA in the shape of various bio-diversity parks, nursery at Khoja Wala Bagh, Baansera on Yamuna Bank and rejuvenation of the Anang Tal Baoli among others, the LG hoped that the capital will soon have ''sufficient eco-friendly and environmentally rejuvenating public green spaces for recreation and other public activities''. The LG later also tweeted: ''Inaugurated Asita East on River Yamuna, a restoration & rejuvenation project developed in a record time by DDA. This will reclaim the lost glory of Yamuna & provide Delhiites with breathable public green space while maintaining the ecological character of the river flood plains.'' As part of the Asita East project, about 100-150 m of the area along the major roads has been developed as a ''greenway'', which is proposed to be a public recreation zone comprising walkways, water bodies and open spaces for congregation along with public amenities.

Further, nearly 300 m of the area along the edge of the River Yamuna has been developed as an ''ecological zone'' with 'kachha' trails at regular intervals for people to walk up to the river. This aims at reviving the ancient and generic connect of the Yamuna River with the people of the city, the DDA said.

Plantation conducive to the Yamuna flood plains have been strategically chosen and about 4,000 trees and 33.5 lakh riverine grasses have been planted so far. An existing depression measuring approximately two hectares has been restored into a waterbody for catchment of flood waters. This waterbody has the capacity to store approximately 50,000-60,000 CuM of water during the monsoon, it added.

Home to a range of resident birds like Spotbilled Duck, Indian Moorhen, Purple Swamphen and migratory birds like Indian Paradise Flycatcher, Verditer Flycatcher, Grey Headed Canary Flycatcher, etc., Asita East once developed fully will prove to be a bird lovers' delight, the statement said.

Vijender Gupta, MLA Rohini and Authority member; O P Sharma, MLA Vishwas Nagar and Authority member; Abhay Verma, MLA Laxmi Nagar; and the Delhi chief secretary and vice-chairman of DDA, and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)