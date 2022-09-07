Cabinet approves Kochi Metro Rail project's 2nd phase, to cost Rs 1,957 cr

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the second phase of the Kochi Metro Rail project, which will have 11 stations covering a length of over 11 km and will cost Rs 1,957 crore.

In a statement after the cabinet meeting, the government said preparatory work for the second phase, including road widening of the Seaport Airport Road, is progressing well.

The first phase in Kochi from Aluva to Petta, covering a length of 25.6 km with 22 stations at an estimated completion cost of Rs. 5181.79 crore, is fully operational.

The second phase from JLN Stadium to Infopark will pass through Kakkanad.

''The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the implementation of the Kochi metro Rail Phase II of Kochi Metro Rail Project from JLN Stadium to Infopark via Kakkanad, at a cost of Rs 1,957.05 crore, with a length of 11.17 Kms and 11 stations,'' the statement stated.

In a tweet, Modi said the Cabinet decision on the Kochi Metro is in line with his government's emphasis on providing top quality public transport to our cities in order to boost 'Ease of Living.' In another tweet, he said, ''PM-SHRI scheme will transform the education sector and cater to the needs of the 21st century''.

The Kochi Metro Phase 1A project of viaduct of 1.80 km between Petta and SN Junction with an approved cost of Rs 710.93 crore is being implemented as a state sector project.

Kochi Metro Phase 1 B Project of 1.20 km from SN Junction to Thripunithura Terminal is also under construction as state sector project.

Kochi is Kerala's most densely populated city and is part of an extended metropolitan region, which is the largest urban agglomeration in the state.

The Kochi metropolitan area is estimated to have had population of about 20.8 lakh in 2013, 25.8 lakh in 2021 and 33.12 lakh by 2031.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)