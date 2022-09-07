Need to reduce air pollutants at source at any cost: Odisha chief secy

Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said on Wednesday that particulate matter must be contained at the source at any cost as he stressed on the need to strictly enforce the rules to tackle air pollution.

At a conference in Bhubaneswar on the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, Mohapatra said an intensive awareness was needed among the people regarding the polluting particulate in the air.

''Air does not have any state or country boundary. We have to be careful to reduce and contain the pollutants at the source at any cost through collaborative and participatory approaches,'' he said.

Mohapatra claimed that the green coverage and forest density in Odisha was ''constantly increasing'' over the last 20 years, adding that the state and district pollution action plans had been prepared.

''Now, we have to take a three-pronged approach -- concrete action on the ground at the individual and organisational level, intense awareness among people and strict enforcement of the rules,'' he said.

The International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies serves as a rallying call for action to have healthy and clean air. This year's theme is 'The Air We Share', which stresses the need for immediate and strategic international and regional cooperation to tackle air pollution more effectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)