Left Menu

Over 14,000 houses damaged in rain & flood in Odisha: Govt

The heavy rainfall and subsequent floods during the second and third week of August caused damage to 14,235 houses and over 1.26 lakh hectare of agricultural land in 24 of the 30 districts of Odisha, official sources said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-09-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 23:35 IST
Over 14,000 houses damaged in rain & flood in Odisha: Govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The heavy rainfall and subsequent floods during the second and third week of August caused damage to 14,235 houses and over 1.26 lakh hectare of agricultural land in 24 of the 30 districts of Odisha, official sources said. The rain and flood impacted lives in the districts of Angul, Bargarh, Boudh, Nayagarh, Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Puri, Bhadrak, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Sundergarh, it said. As per the damage assessment report submitted by different district collectors, of the 1,26,235 hectare of agricultural land sustaining crop loss of 33 per cent or above in the rain and flood, 5,036 hectare have reported sand coating problem. Meanwhile, the state government has sanctioned Rs 128.58 crore for giving assistance for house repair, agricultural input, fishing boat repair and other activities as per the provision of the state disaster response funds (SDRF). The state has already sanctioned Rs 99.92 crore to the districts for relief works. The department like water resources, works, rural development, housing and urban development and energy have also been sanctioned Rs 87.15 crore from the SDRF, an official release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany
2
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
3
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opioid trial in New Mexico; Hong Kong discovers first case of monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022