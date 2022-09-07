Over 14,000 houses damaged in rain & flood in Odisha: Govt

The heavy rainfall and subsequent floods during the second and third week of August caused damage to 14,235 houses and over 1.26 lakh hectare of agricultural land in 24 of the 30 districts of Odisha, official sources said. The rain and flood impacted lives in the districts of Angul, Bargarh, Boudh, Nayagarh, Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Puri, Bhadrak, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Sundergarh, it said. As per the damage assessment report submitted by different district collectors, of the 1,26,235 hectare of agricultural land sustaining crop loss of 33 per cent or above in the rain and flood, 5,036 hectare have reported sand coating problem. Meanwhile, the state government has sanctioned Rs 128.58 crore for giving assistance for house repair, agricultural input, fishing boat repair and other activities as per the provision of the state disaster response funds (SDRF). The state has already sanctioned Rs 99.92 crore to the districts for relief works. The department like water resources, works, rural development, housing and urban development and energy have also been sanctioned Rs 87.15 crore from the SDRF, an official release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)