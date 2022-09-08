Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes off Bengkulu, Indonesia- USGS
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck off the coast of Bengkulu in Indonesia on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake struck about 109 km (68 miles) northwest of Bengkulu and was at a depth of 50.7 km, USGS said.
