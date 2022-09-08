Left Menu

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes off Bengkulu, Indonesia- USGS

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 08-09-2022 00:22 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 00:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck off the coast of Bengkulu in Indonesia on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake struck about 109 km (68 miles) northwest of Bengkulu and was at a depth of 50.7 km, USGS said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

