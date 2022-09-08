Canada police warn of person armed with knife, believed linked to mass stabbings
Canadian police issued an alert on Wednesday warning that an individual armed with a knife was reported to be traveling in a stolen vehicle in central Saskatchewan, and that it may be linked to the mass stabbing incident over the weekend.
The alert warned people near the town of Wakaw, in Saskatchewan province, to shelter in place and not approach suspicious people.
