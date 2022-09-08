Left Menu

Cloudy conditions in Mumbai, IMD predicts light to moderate thundershowers

Mumbai witnessed rains along with thunder and lightning in the last 24 hours, bringing some respite from the sultry weather, and the weather department has forecast light to moderate thundershowers in the next one day.Mumbaikars woke up to overcast conditions on Thursday morning.

Mumbai witnessed rains along with thunder and lightning in the last 24 hours, bringing some respite from the sultry weather, and the weather department has forecast light to moderate thundershowers in the next one day.

Mumbaikars woke up to overcast conditions on Thursday morning. Heavy rain was not reported anywhere in the city in the morning. The local trains, Metro services and buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were running normally, a civic official said. There will be a high tide of 4.25 metres in the Arabian Sea here at 10.34 am, he said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy sky with a possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers in the next 24 hours, the official said.

On Wednesday evening, Mumbai witnessed rains along with thunder and lightning. Though traffic had slowed down in some areas, no major water-logging was reported from anywhere in the city.

In the 24-hour period till 8 am on Thursday, the island city received 30.96 mm rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 32.64 mm and 19.29 mm downpour, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

