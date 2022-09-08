Left Menu

Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits J-K's Katra

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred 62 km East-North-East of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, said National Center for Seismology on Thursday.

ANI | Katra (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-09-2022 10:46 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 10:46 IST
Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits J-K's Katra
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred 62 km East-North-East of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, said National Center for Seismology on Thursday. The earthquake occurred at 7:52 am with a depth of 10 km below the ground.

"An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred 62 km ENE of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, at around 7:52 am today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," NSE said in a tweet. Further details are awaited.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany
4
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022