Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits J-K's Katra

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred 62 km East-North-East of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, said National Center for Seismology on Thursday. The earthquake occurred at 7:52 am with a depth of 10 km below the ground.

"An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred 62 km ENE of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, at around 7:52 am today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," NSE said in a tweet. Further details are awaited.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)