NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), NASA's first-ever planetary defense test mission, is gearing up to intentionally crash into an asteroid later this month. Recently, the spacecraft got its first look at Didymos, the double-asteroid system that includes its target, Dimorphos.

On July 27, 2022, the Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical navigation (DRACO) took 243 images of Didymos. From this distance - about 20 million miles away from DART - the Didymos system is still very faint, and navigation camera experts were uncertain whether DRACO would be able to spot the asteroid yet. But once the 243 images were combined, the team was able to enhance it to reveal Didymos and pinpoint its location.

"Seeing the DRACO images of Didymos for the first time, we can iron out the best settings for DRACO and fine-tune the software. In September, we'll refine where DART is aiming by getting a more precise determination of Didymos' location," said Julie Bellerose, the DART navigation lead at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

DRACO has subsequently observed Didymos during planned observations on Aug. 12, Aug. 13 and Aug. 22.

NASA's DARTlifted off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California in November 2021. The spacecraft will impact Dimorphos on September 26, 2022, to change its orbit within the binary system. The target asteroid is not on a path to collide with Earth and therefore poses no actual threat to the planet, according to NASA.

This mission is the world's first test of the kinetic impact technique, using a spacecraft to deflect an asteroid for planetary defense.