Left Menu

NHC says hurricane Danielle weakens to a tropical storm

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-09-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 14:23 IST
NHC says hurricane Danielle weakens to a tropical storm
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Danielle has weakened to a tropical storm from a hurricane but is still producing a large area of rough seas, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

It is expected to become a post-tropical storm later on Thursday, NHC added.

The storm is located several hundred miles (kilometres) north-northwest of the Azores, packing maximum sustained winds of 70 miles (110 km) per hour, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany
4
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022