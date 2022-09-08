Left Menu

PTI | Athens | Updated: 08-09-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 14:46 IST
Magnitude 5.4 quake off Greek islands; no damage reported
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Greek authorities say an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 has struck off the western islands of Zakynthos and Cephalonia, but no damage or injury has been reported.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the undersea temblor occurred at 10.36 am (0736 GMT) about 57 kilometres (35 miles) southwest of Lixouri on Cephalonia in the Ionian Sea. It was felt across much of western Greece.

The Fire Service said it had no reports of damage or injury from the quake.

The region is one of the most earthquake-prone in Greece, which in turn is in one of the world's most seismically active areas.

But following destructive quakes in the 20th century, buildings in the Ionian islands are constructed using strict seismic safeguards.

While earthquakes in Greece are common, severe damage and deaths are not. In 1999, a quake near Athens killed 143 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

