Researchers discover two super-Earth planets orbiting a star 100 light-years from Earth

An international team, including astronomers at the University of Birmingham, have discovered two "super-Earth" planets orbiting a small star 100 light-years from Earth.

The star LP 890-9, also called TOI-4306 or SPECULOOS-2, is the second-coolest star found to host planets, after the famous exoplanetary system TRAPPIST-1, which was discovered in 2016.

The system's inner planet, called LP 890-9b, is about 30% larger than Earth and completes an orbit around the star in just 2.7 days. It was initially identified as a possible planet candidate by NASA's exoplanet-hunter, Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS).

This candidate was confirmed and characterized by the SPECULOOS' telescopes (Search for habitable Planets EClipsing ULtra-cOOl Stars), one of which is operated by the University of Birmingham. SPECULOOS telescopes are installed at the European Southern Observatory's Paranal Observatory in Chile and on the island of Tenerife.

Then SPECULOOS researchers used their telescopes to seek additional transiting planets in the system that would have been missed by NASA's TESS.

"TESS searches for exoplanets using the transit method, by monitoring the brightness of thousands of stars simultaneously, looking for slight dimmings that might be caused by planets passing in front of their stars," explains Laetitia Delrez, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Liège, and the lead author of the article.

The observations gathered by SPECULOOS not only confirmed LP 890-9 but they were critical for the detection of a second, previously unknown planet.

The second planet, LP 890-9c (renamed SPECULOOS-2c by the SPECULOOS researchers), is similar in size to the first (about 40% larger than Earth) but has a longer orbital period of about 8.5 days.

What's next?

The team will now study the atmosphere of this planet, for example with the powerful James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), for which LP 890-9c appears to be the second-most favourable target among the potentially habitable terrestrial planets known so far, surpassed only by the planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system.