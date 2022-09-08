Heavy rain likely in Jharkhand from Sep 11: Met

Jharkhand may receive another spell of heavy rain from September 11 owing to a low pressure area that has formed over the Bay of Bengal, a weather official said on Thursday.

This will be the sixth such system formed over the Bay of Bengal during the entire monsoon season beginning on June 1.

The overall rain deficit has come down owing to heavy showers in the later period of the monsoon.

''A low pressure area has formed over west-central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to become more marked during the next 48 hours,'' Ranchi Meteorological Centre in-charge Abhishek Anand told PTI.

Owing to the system, light to moderate rainfall is likely to take place in most parts of the state on September 11 and 12.

''Heavy rain is likely in a few places in southeastern, northern and central Jharkhand. The major impact will be in East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Saraikela-Kharswan districts,'' he said.

The acute rain deficiency in the first two months of monsoon has reduced owing to good rainfall in August.

The state's overall rainfall deficiency from June 1 to July 31 was at 49 per cent, which has come down to 26 per cent on September 8.

It received 642.4 mm of rainfall from June 1 to September 8 against the normal rainfall of 866.2 mm during the period.

Of the 24 districts, seven have received normal rainfall, while 15 districts are rain-deficient, and two are severely deficient.

Pakur is the worst hit with 67 per cent rain deficiency, followed by Sahibganj at 62 per cent.

